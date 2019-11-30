#WATCH Unnao: An English teacher fails to read a few lines of the language from a book after the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey, asked her to read during an inspection of a govt school in Sikandarpur Sarausi. (28.11) pic.twitter.com/wAVZSKCIMS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2019

The unfortunate state of education in Indian government schools came to light during an inspection by the District Magistrate in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh (video above).

The clip shows District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey asking an English teacher to read a few lines from a book, and her obvious struggle. Pandey is then heard saying “She should be suspended immediately.” When she tries to justify herself, he cuts her off, angrily asking “So what? BA toh pass ho (You are a BA graduate)?”

The incident took place at a government junior high school in Sikandarpur Sarausi.

