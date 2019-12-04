Watch: This teenaged wrestler with cerebral palsy pinned his opponent, who helped him back up later
Both young men have left viewers inspired in their own way.
A wrestling match between two teenagers, a video of which was posted on Facebook, is inspiring social media users around the world. One of the two wrestlers, Lucas Lacina, has cerebral palsy, while the other, Austin Scranton displays what viewers are calling “true sportsmanship” in his match with his differently-abled opponent.
The one-minute-long video, which subsequently went viral, shows 14-year-old Lacina pinning down his opponent and winning the match. And at the end, Scranton is seeing helping Lacina back up while the crowds cheer them both on.
Lacina’s mother said of Scranton, “He had an amazing heart and he was patient and helped Lucas try to put to work the moves he has been practising all season. What I love the most though is the end when he helps Lucas off the mat where he is cheered on by his whole team.”
Also watch
Nine-year-old with cerebral palsy scores a basket with the help of his teammate
Differently-abled man sings ‘DDLJ’ song. Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘Give him a hug from me’
Also read
World Disability Day 2019: History, theme and significance
In photos: Why wheelchair users in Delhi find it difficult to use buses, even low-floor ones
India needs to understand that living with a disability makes me neither ‘helpless’ nor ‘heroic’