The Tvm Press Club Secretary just got arrested. This happened only because a bunch of women journalists from @NWM_India stood together. He barged into the house of our colleague, moral policed and assualted her. If you touch one of us, we wil retaliate. No longer your fiefdom pic.twitter.com/x5Vm9RbnYB — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) December 5, 2019

The secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club M Radhakrishnan was arrested on Thursday evening for allegedly harassing a fellow woman journalist and trespassing, The News Minute reported.

Radhakrishnan reportedly barged into the woman journalist’s house on the night of November 30 when she was there along with her two children. He had also taken a group of neighbours with him, and a male friend of the journalist who had just left the house after a visit, the report added.

Radhakrishnan alleged that the two were in a relationship and assaulted them. A case was filed by the Pettah police on December 3, but it took a sit-in at the Press Club by a group of women journalists to finally have Radhakrishnan arrested.

The Network of Women in Media also registered a complaint with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Kerala Women’s Commission demanding action against the accused, news agency PTI reported. Radhakrishnan, however, said that he was trying to protect the woman and her family, the report added.