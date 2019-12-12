“Well I am telling you there is hope. I have seen it.

But it does not come from governments or corporations.

It comes from the people.”



The 25th session of the Conference of Parties (COP25) saw a powerful speech from Greta Thunberg, the teenaged girl who has proven to be a tireless and inspirational warrior for climate action.

The COP, which was held in Madrid this year, aims to cement the rules by which countries will individually and collectively curb greenhouse gas emissions. Parts of the Paris climate agreement are also to be negotiated at COP25.

Thunberg (video above) – who has been recognised as Time magazine’s Person of the Year – asserted that there is hope for climate action. She added that she believes this hope will come not from politicians and corporations, but from individuals.

Her speech also accused corporations and countries of misleading people with empty promises about carbon emissions, while ignoring important factors like aviation emission.

