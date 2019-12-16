Watch: Protest marches across Kerala in solidarity with the students of Delhi’s Jamia University
The ruling party and the opposition joined hands in protesting in the state.
After the assault by the Delhi Police on the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday evening, many colleges across the nation erupted in protests. Solidarity marches were taken out in the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai, along with many other colleges.
Late-night marches were also reported from various towns of Kerala with people hitting the streets to register their protests against police action in New Delhi’s Jamia University.
In Kerala’s Thrissur, a protest march was taken out after midnight (video above). Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India and Youth Congress blocked the Mangalore-Thiruvananthapuram Malabar Express at Kozhikode railway station overnight, Mathrubhumi reported.
Members of the Muslim Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, conducted a day-night march beginning at Malappuram against the Citizenship Act, the Times of India reported.
In a rare development, the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) came together and held a joint protest against the Citizenship Act in Kerala on Monday.
