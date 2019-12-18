‘Recite the kalima now:’ Watch injured Jamia student recount threats from Delhi police
At a press conference held on December 16, a student talks of targeted threats issued from the police.
In the aftermath of a heavy police crackdown upon Anti-Citizenship Act protests at Jamia Millia Islamia University, student protests have erupted across the country. At a press conference following the violence that ensued on the university campus, a Muslim student spoke about statements by police personnel that, according to him, portrayed a bias against his community.
“The worst experience was... it was disgusting to hear them say ‘ab kalima padh lo’ (recite the kalima) which means their direct or indirect reference was ‘now you’re going to die,’” recounted Mohammad Mustafa.
Mustafa said he felt that the police were targeting Muslims in particular.
The video below, also from the press conference held by Jamia Millia Islamia’s Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on December 16, includes an account of the skirmish between police and student protestors, and details of the injuries observed on students in hospitals as a result of the police crackdown.
