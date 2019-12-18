This is real face of Delhi police.



"It was disgusting when cops said 'recite Kalima', like we are going to die now. They asked 'whats your problem with Modi and Shah?',I felt Police is biased and targeting a certain community" ~Mohammad Mustafa, Jamia student #JamiaProtests pic.twitter.com/yt6jmx7Okh — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) December 17, 2019

In the aftermath of a heavy police crackdown upon Anti-Citizenship Act protests at Jamia Millia Islamia University, student protests have erupted across the country. At a press conference following the violence that ensued on the university campus, a Muslim student spoke about statements by police personnel that, according to him, portrayed a bias against his community.

“The worst experience was... it was disgusting to hear them say ‘ab kalima padh lo’ (recite the kalima) which means their direct or indirect reference was ‘now you’re going to die,’” recounted Mohammad Mustafa.

Mustafa said he felt that the police were targeting Muslims in particular.

The video below, also from the press conference held by Jamia Millia Islamia’s Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on December 16, includes an account of the skirmish between police and student protestors, and details of the injuries observed on students in hospitals as a result of the police crackdown.

Play

Also watch

Scenes of violent police action on and around the Jamia Millia University campus

Students and other citizens protesting outside Delhi Police HQ against police action in Jamia

After a peaceful protest, Jamia students clean up Delhi road on which they had gathered



Also read

Delhi Police were ‘uncontrollable’ as they unleashed violence at Jamia Millia Islamia, students say



Sparked by police violence in Delhi’s Jamia University, students across India erupt in protest