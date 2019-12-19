This young student Minajuddin has lost his eye. His crime? He was studying in the Jamia library when the police entered! Will any Govt minister have even a word of condolence for the young man? Whither compassion? pic.twitter.com/Ewxqny8UP8 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 18, 2019

Mohammad Minhajuddin, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, has lost an eye in the police brutality meted out to the students on December 15. A video of his statement was posted on Twitter by news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai. Minhajuddin is a student of LLM.

The Delhi Police had stormed the campus of the university on December 15 and assaulted the students after protests in the area against the Citizenship Act turned violent.

“I was studying in the MPhil section of Jamia’s central library when 20-25 policemen, armed with sticks and wearing helmets, arrived there and started hitting everyone around. I was first hit on my hand that left a finger fractured, and then I was hit on my eye,” Minhajuddin said.

Detailing the struggle he went through to receive treatment for the injured eye, the student said that his friends first took him to Al Shifa Hospital but they did not admit him. He was then taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, from where he was referred to Rajendra Prasad Eye Institute where his eye was finally operated upon.

“The doctors have said that the sight in the injured eye will not be restored, and it might even affect the vision in the other eye,” Minhajuddin said.

Also watch

After a peaceful protest, Jamia students clean up Delhi road on which they had gathered

‘Would you not feel insulted about proving your citizenship?’: Journalist Ravish Kumar on NRC

J&K Police assault journalists at a protest against the Citizenship Act in Srinagar