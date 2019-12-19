More visuals from the protest near Bengaluru's town hall. As police clears one wave of protesters, another one arrives.#Section144 pic.twitter.com/MTYlqbIGsh — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) December 19, 2019

The Bengaluru Police department finally gave in to allow protests against the Citizenship Act in the city on Thursday after unrelenting persistence from the citizens, The Quint’s Arun Dev reported.

People's persistence wins. Finally, Bangalore police allows protesters to march towards Town Hall.#Section144 pic.twitter.com/DYkonsUgYV — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) December 19, 2019

In light of a protest scheduled for Thursday, the Karnataka administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Bengaluru and other parts of the state from Thursday 6 am till midnight of December 21. Residents of Bengaluru, however, came out in large numbers and gathered in front of city’s Town Hall. Chants against the controversial amended Citizenship Act and of “inquilab zindabad” were heard from the crowd. One protester was also seen presenting a rose to a police official while he was busy removing the other demonstrators by force (video on top).

A Bengaluru citizen has turned up alone to protest but police officials are ushering him away. The protestor did not want to identify himself and asked the police why he is being asked to move away pic.twitter.com/OR3BrfgNqw — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) December 19, 2019

Here is an aerial view of the crowd outside Bengaluru's Town Hall. Credit to the protesters, it's been close to three hours and no violence reported. #Section144 #CAAProtest pic.twitter.com/h045ywvHsn — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) December 19, 2019

Protests continue in Bengaluru. They have been here for more than two hours and police are letting them stay as well. #Section144 pic.twitter.com/F7bKw9GNmK — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) December 19, 2019

Historian Ramachandra Guha was detained in Bengaluru for participating in the protest. “We are protesting non-violently. Why is the police detaining people?” Guha said right before a few policemen took him away.

A video of protesters singing the national anthem at SJP Road near Bengaluru’s Town Hall was also widely circulated on social media.

Police and protestors sing national anthem at SJP Road near Town Hall, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/wzl9A5b9aJ — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) December 19, 2019

