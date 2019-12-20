Lail-in-Nisa, 85-years-old has come in #Jamia protest. She says, never saw this hatred before in this country where she’s living since 1958. Asked till when will she continue protest, she says, “ jab tak jaan hain” (Till there is life in me. ) #CAB_NRC #Delhiprotests pic.twitter.com/0cTBxVWEs7 — Rahiba R. Parveen (@RahibaParveen) December 19, 2019

The massive anti-Citizenship Act protest crowds in the capital on December 19 included students, and other citizens. One of them was an 85-year-old woman, out on the streets near Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Identified as Lail-i-Nisa, the elderly woman said, “Humne aisa kabhi nahi dekha, hum ’58 se yahaan reh rahe hai, aur hum sab milke reh rahe the” (We have never seen anything like this, we have been living here since 1958, and everyone was coexisting peacefully).

When asked how long she would continue to step out and protest, given her age, the spirited woman responded “Jab tak jaan hai, jab tak taakat hai” (as long as there is life, as long as there is strength).

