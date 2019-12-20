Watch: Policeman beaten up as anti-Citizenship Act protests turned violent in Ahmedabad
Most of the protests were non-violent, but not in Ahmedabad.
Protests against the Citizenship Act turned violent in parts of Ahmedabad on December 19 where police officials were chased by protesters. One policeman, who fell while running, was beaten up. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The incident took place in the Shah-e-Alam area of Ahmedabad, the Times of India reported. Five policemen were also injured in stone-pelting, the report added. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.
“We will identify the perpetrators and lodge first information reports against them,” Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia was quoted as saying.
Also watch
‘Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo’: Anti-CAA protesters serenade the police with roses
CAA protesters in Delhi convince police officers to sing the Indian national anthem
Chants of ‘Inquilab’, a rose for the police: Scenes from Bengaluru anti-Citizenship Act protests