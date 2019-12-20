A clip shows how a cop was thrashed by a mob protesting Citizenship Amendment Act without permission in Shah Alam area of Ahmedabad earlier today: city police officials have made it clear that cases will be registered and those involved in attacks will be identified and arrested pic.twitter.com/pQGvDoIOkr — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) December 19, 2019

Protests against the Citizenship Act turned violent in parts of Ahmedabad on December 19 where police officials were chased by protesters. One policeman, who fell while running, was beaten up. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place in the Shah-e-Alam area of Ahmedabad, the Times of India reported. Five policemen were also injured in stone-pelting, the report added. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

A mob pelt stones over police in Shah-E-Alam area of Ahmedabad during CAB protest; at least two cops including a woman cop injured. Police vehicle also attacked. pic.twitter.com/Ogba53G9DV — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) December 19, 2019

“We will identify the perpetrators and lodge first information reports against them,” Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia was quoted as saying.

