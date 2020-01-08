Film director Anurag Kashyap has been on the most vociferous among Bollywood celebrities who have recently joined protests or spoken up against the January 5 attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Speaking at a January 7 protest against violence on the JNU campus, Kashyap addressed the crowd at Mumbai’s Gateway of India, saying “The kind of people we are dealing with in this government are actually extremely illiterate.”

When the crowd erupted in applause, Kashyap said “This isn’t something to clap at, such people are actually very dangerous. They are dangerous because they are stubborn, their ego is so huge that they cannot accept the lies they have said till date. They cannot accept when they have been wrong, and to fight such people is very dangerous.”

“They will come at you with any number of weapons,” he added, “because they have no sympathy or empathy, and all that matters to them is to win.”

In an interview with India Today TV’s Rajdeep Sardesai, Kashyap elaborated on the subject, “There’s always one way communication, he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) never does a press conference. There are just two people who speak, Amit Shah and the Prime Minister, and everyone else must listen and obey. Nobody can question them.”

I suspect PM Modi & Amit Shah, I won't have a closed-door private dinner with them: @anuragkashyap72 #NewsToday LIVE https://t.co/4fqxBWbTYl pic.twitter.com/YPUiLTelKT — India Today (@IndiaToday) January 7, 2020

Also watch

Deepika Padukone goes to JNU to attend protest in solidarity with students

Bollywood stars, Mumbai residents come together to support JNU at Carter Road protest

Swanand Kirkire leads a chorus of his song ‘Baavra Mann’ on Mumbai’s Carter Road

Also read

JNU violence: Deepika Padukone visits campus to express solidarity during protest



‘We are not scared’: Why Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit matters