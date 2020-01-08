WB BJP chief @DilipGhoshBJP :"The driver knows there's a meeting going on here. Why has he availed this road, It's not possible to give way to ambulance. So many ppl sitting on the road will be disturbed. The ambulance was sent deliberately to disturb the meeting." @News18Bengali pic.twitter.com/ARVrG0AvfJ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 8, 2020

“This ambulance was sent by the Trinamool Congress to disrupt the meeting,” Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh said on Monday, telling the emergency vehicle to change its route instead of disturbing a BJP rally in Krishnanagar, Nadia.

“Divert the route of the ambulance as hundreds of people are sitting here,” Ghosh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “They (TMC) are doing it purposely. It is their tactic to disrupt this rally.”

This is how a crowd of protestors at Jamia Millia University in Delhi parted to make way for an ambulance.

Remember the video of the crowd parting to make way for an ambulance in Hong Kong?This was at the protest at Jamia yesterday. These are not troublemakers looking to incite trouble,for that it seems you need a uniform, these students are fighting for all of us. pic.twitter.com/8HMRjEfUta — ishan tankha (@ishantankha) December 17, 2019

