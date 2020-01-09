A message from @kanhaiyakumar at MHRD to the students of JNU #VCHatao pic.twitter.com/ToHM77UmSX — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 9, 2020

After numerous students, student unions, residents and other activists marched from Mandi House to Parliament Street in Delhi on January 9 to protest against the recent attack on JNU students on their campus, former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar spoke to the crowd (above) outside the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The march had paused there for JNU students to meet HRD ministry officials regarding the attack on January 5, and the lack of protection from Delhi Police and the university administration.

They further demanded the resignation of JNU’s current vice chancellor, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. Current JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh informed the protestors that the meeting had been “unsatisfactory”.

After speaking to the media (below) about the essence of JNU, when Kanhaiya Kumar was asked what he would like to say to the students, he responded, “JNU students, anyone who has ever studied at JNU, and all those who have ever been associated with JNU in any way, they are all standing with you (students). The whole country now understands that JNU is not fighting just for itself, but for those from weaker sections, to preserve their right to study, to persevere the democracy and democratic institutions of the nation. Good job JNU, keep fighting, the entire country stands with you.”

Oof this guy! Watch his impassioned defence of the essence of JNU 👇 https://t.co/pzm3eSBc0Y — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) January 9, 2020

