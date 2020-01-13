#Watch Khatauli BJP MLA Vikram Saini says,"Pak ko bhi aisa kanoon banana chahiye jo muslim yahan par pidit hain unko Pak me nagarikta deni chahiye, adla badli kar lo,jo vahan pidit hain voh Hindustan aa jane chahiye, jo yahan pidit hain vo Pak chale jayen kaun rok raha hai." #CAA pic.twitter.com/P40QGsoD4L — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2020

Uttar Pradesh MLA and BJP leader Vikram Singh Saini has stoked a controversy by saying that Pakistan should bring in its own equivalent of the recent Citizenship Amendment Act and give citizenship to Muslims persecuted in India.

“There should be an exchange of Hindus persecuted in Pakistan and Muslims persecuted in India,” he told the press on January 10. “This should happen, a hundred percent.”

Saini made the comment outside the additional district and sessions court, Muzaffarnagar, where he was summoned as an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, The Telegraph reported.

It is not known how his party has reacted to his statement that Muslims are persecuted in India.

This is not the first time when Saini has hit the headlines with his controversial statements. In August 2019, Saini had said that Muslim party workers should rejoice in the new provisions made in Jammu and Kashmir since that would allow them to “marry the white-skinned women of Kashmir”. In January 2019, the BJP member had said that he was “ready to bomb people who believe they are unsafe in India”.

