1100 Bihar police constable positions.

1700000 applicants.



Students returning after the exam in Patna.pic.twitter.com/DIrWSrRoFs — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) January 13, 2020

Hundreds of applicants who took an exam for the posts of constables in Bihar Police were left angry by the administration’s move to not run any special trains for them on Saturday.

In some videos circulated on social media, students were seen holding on to the exteriors of trains because of a lack of seats. Reserved passengers were also discomfited by the situation, citizen updates on social media suggested.

Angry students pelted stones at a train in Hajipur, and blocked rail and road traffic as well, NDTV reported. Many were angry as no trains were scheduled for Bettiah and Motihari where exam centres were located, the report added.

@PiyushGoyal sir the video is siwan station(bihar) due to bihar constable exam,the exam is held on 2 steps first is today and the second is 20/01/2020.so sir we all students from chhapra,sonpur,hajipur requested to you for operate a train on 19/01/2020 from siwan to begusarai. pic.twitter.com/03AozbBCAA — ajay chauhan (@ajaychauhan9191) January 12, 2020