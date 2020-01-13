Tharoor in Jamia Millia Islamia University

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor visited Jamia Millia Islamia University, Shaheen Bagh, and Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Sunday. He expressed his support to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens.

Tharoor, however, also met with some resistance at Jamia University for his views on “religious fundamentalism” that he had tweeted on December 29, 2019.

Tharoor at Shaheen Bagh
Tharoor at JNU