Watch: Pakistani journalist Amin Hafeez dresses up as a historical monarch to report the news
Hafeez’s eccentric methods of reporting news are well-known by now.
Pakistani journalist Amin Hafeez is tickling his viewers’ funny bone, yet again.
After interviewing a buffalo in 2016 and reporting while sitting on a donkey in 2018, Hafeez dressed up as an emperor to report an assignment. The video was widely circulated on social media. Hafeez’s look was completed with a sword and a fort in Lahore as the backdrop.