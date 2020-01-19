This video was taken by someone at #Lucknow's clock tower at 4 40 am this morning . These women have continued their #CAAProtest in this biting cold despite the @lkopolice not allowing tents to be pitched and allegedly even taking away blankets and food .. protest enters day 3.. pic.twitter.com/DHu09LxEXJ — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) January 19, 2020

Inspired by the women-led anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, women in Lucknow have been staging a sit-in near the Husainabad Clock Tower.

In an attempt to break the demonstration, the Lucknow Police allegedly took away food and blankets from the protestors (below). Police action caused chaos in an otherwise peaceful protest, India Today reported.

However, the protests continued in spite of this.

Over 500 women continue their protest in the dark despite shameless #YogiAdityanath sending his Police force to vandalise the #GhantaGhar protest site and turning-off all street lights thinking protesters will get scared & leave. #Lucknow_Bhi_ShaheenBagh pic.twitter.com/OxMUTLUh9q — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) January 18, 2020

Was at the anti-CAA sit-in protest at Clock Tower, Lucknow today. Inspired by Shaheen Bagh, women of UP capital protest against CAA/NRC in biting windy cold. Heavy police presence & RAF too. Men strictly not allowed. See this video. Sharing more. pic.twitter.com/oOIrhCUnRX — Irena Akbar (@irenaakbar) January 18, 2020

The Lucknow Police later released a statement justifying its actions during the clocktower protest on Saturday. “Blankets were seized in accordance with the law,” the statement said.