Lucknow: How the police ‘seized blankets in accordance with the law’ from CAA-NPR-NRC protest site
The protest continued even without blankets and tents.
Inspired by the women-led anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, women in Lucknow have been staging a sit-in near the Husainabad Clock Tower.
In an attempt to break the demonstration, the Lucknow Police allegedly took away food and blankets from the protestors (below). Police action caused chaos in an otherwise peaceful protest, India Today reported.
However, the protests continued in spite of this.
The Lucknow Police later released a statement justifying its actions during the clocktower protest on Saturday. “Blankets were seized in accordance with the law,” the statement said.