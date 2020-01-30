Jamia University incident: Full video of the incident.



At 11 second he fires a shot and is caught by a policeman who walks in calmly and grabs him from behind. pic.twitter.com/30qMcdXgTz — Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) January 30, 2020

An armed man, who has identified himself as Rambhakt Gopal, shot at peaceful protestors near New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Friday afternoon. One student was injured in the firing.

In videos of the incident that have been circulated on social media, contingents of Delhi Police are seen merely watching as Gopal points a gun at the protestors and eventually fires. An officer then walks up casually to the armed assailant and escorts him to a police van with his arm around his shoulder.

Delhi Police have subsequently identified the assailant as 19-year-old Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma. According to eyewitnesses, Sharma shouted slogans like “Delhi Police zindabad” while brandishing his gun.