“अल्लाह ने तय कर दिया है की इन ज़ालिमों का ख़ात्मा होगा ..हम शरिया बनेंगे ..कहीं न कहीं से शुरुआत तो होती ही है ..”

AAP का अमानतउल्लाह खान

दोस्तों ये है AAP के विचार

अब ज़रा आप भी सोचिए ..सब अल्लाह ही तय करेंगे या आप भी कुछ तय करेंगे?

आप शरिया बनना चाहतें है या नहीं?? pic.twitter.com/v2nRfESBBF — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 5, 2020

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted a snippet of a speech by the Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan, claiming that AAP wants to implement Sharia law. Khan, however, had used the word “zaria” (Hindi for medium), and not “Sharia”, in his speech.

Sharia, in Arabic, means Islamic jurisprudence.

The video was also tweeted by Y Satya Kumar, BJP’s national secretary.

“Allah ne tay kar diya hai ki in zaalimon ka khatma hoga… hum sharia banenge… kahin na kahin se shuruwat toh hoti hai (Allah has decided that the tyrants will see their end. We will implement Sharia law. This has to start somewhere),” Patra wrote.

The AAP leader was, however, urging his listeners to “become a medium to defeat the tyrants”. Khan was addressing a rally in New Delhi’s Okhla ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for February 8.

Here is the full video of Khan’s speech.