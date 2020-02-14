#TimesNowSummit | Muslims cannot be counted as minorities in Muslim countries: Union Home Minister @AmitShah tells Navika Kumar on 'Vision of New India' at TIMES NOW SUMMIT 2020. pic.twitter.com/23XhmZZ7ol — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 13, 2020

Speaking at the Times Now Summit in New Delhi on Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah said that no decision has been taken on a countrywide National Register of Citizens.

TV anchor Navika Kumar reminded Shah of his old statement where he had said that a nationwide NRC exercise was inevitable, but the home minister cut her short by saying that she picked only a part of his statement. “You have very cleverly picked up one sentence from my statement. I had said that NRC is a part of BJP’s manifesto. I recently told the Parliament too that no decision on NRC has been taken yet,” he said.