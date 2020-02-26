Watch: Rahul Solanki was killed in the Delhi violence. ‘The rioters are winning,’ says his father
‘The administration is doing nothing. There are not enough police on the ground.’
“He had stepped out of the house to buy milk for tea and ended up getting shot.” This is what Rahul Solanki’s father said after his son was killed in the extreme violence raging in Delhi since Sunday (video above). Solanki was hit by a bullet on Monday afternoon.
Solanki’s father also alleged that his son’s corpse has not been handed over to him yet. “Why are they troubling us?” he said, “why are they delaying the post mortem?”
Talking about the situation in the area, he said that there aren’t enough policemen to contain the violence. “The rioters are winning,’” he said. “The government and the administration are doing nothing.”