Times Network reporter Parvina Purkayastha was heckled and manhandled by supporters of BJP leader Kapil Mishra after she attempted to question him at Jantar Mantar February 27.

Mishra has faced criticism and an FIR plea against him and three other leaders after incendiary speeches and sloganeering that many hold incited the recent violence in Delhi.

