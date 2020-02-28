Watch: Reporter manhandled by Kapil Mishra’s supporters as she questioned him on inciting violence
Mishra gave a three-day ultimatum on camera to the Delhi Police to stop anti-CAA protests in Delhi.
Times Network reporter Parvina Purkayastha was heckled and manhandled by supporters of BJP leader Kapil Mishra after she attempted to question him at Jantar Mantar February 27.
Mishra has faced criticism and an FIR plea against him and three other leaders after incendiary speeches and sloganeering that many hold incited the recent violence in Delhi.
Also read
‘They are calling me a terrorist’: BJP leader Kapil Mishra hits out at those demanding his arrest
Delhi violence: HC says ‘can’t allow 1984 repeat’, asks police to consider FIRs for hate speech
Why was Delhi Police unprepared for violence even after BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s threats?