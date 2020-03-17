Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra was once again faced with a question from a Congress spokesperson that he ducked during a live debate on TV. A similar incident had taken place in September 2019 as well.

During a discussion on coronavirus, Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta asked Patra to tell the audience what Covid-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, stands for, because “he is a doctor by profession”.

ABP News anchor Romana Isar Khan accused the Congress spokesperson of “taking a general knowledge test”. She asked Gupta, “Is this how you will save the country?”

Also watch

This Congress leader is gaining internet fame for his challenge to the BJP’s Sambit Patra