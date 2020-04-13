It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.



The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020

In a video posted on Twitter, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked his country’s National Health Service for taking care of him while he was down with the novel coronavirus disease. Johnson had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27, and was later admitted to an intensive care unit of a hospital in London after his condition worsened.

“I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question,” Johnson said, right at the beginning of his five-minute message. The prime minister also referred to the NHS as the country’s “greatest national asset”. Apart from naming the healthcare professionals who took care of them and expressing his gratitude, Johnson also thanked the people of England for practising social distancing and staying indoors in a bid to keep the spread of the pandemic in check.