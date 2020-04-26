A leopard cub found hiding below discarded banana stems in Bhosi village of Maharashtra’s Nanded district was reunited with its mother after an elaborate effort by the forest department.

The leopard cub was found in a field in Bhosi village on April 18. Forest department officials set up trap cameras and cordoned off the area. The mother of the cub visited the site but took the leopard away only on the second day.

The video released by the Maharashtra Forest Department also acknowledged that human activities like deforestation, habitat destruction, and urbanisation are forcing animals to enter urban areas, often resulting in cases of animal-human conflict.