A video of TikTok star and controversial BJP leader Sonali Phogat slapping and beating up market committee secretary Sultan Singh in Hisar, Haryana, went viral on social media on Friday. Both parties reportedly lodged FIRs against each other, according to the Indian Express.

“At Balasamand, I noted whatever problems she mentioned. She blamed me for opposing her during the Adampur election,” Singh told the local media, according to the report by Express. “As soon as I turned towards her, she slapped me while blaming me for abuse. I was surprised. The goons were with her. They too thrashed me. I ran to a shop to save my life,” he said, adding that two of Phogat’s supporters had videographed the incident.