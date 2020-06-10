Around the Web Watch: Scenes from the fire raging at Oil India’s gas well in Tinsukia, Assam Oil India scrambled to contain a major blowout two weeks ago before a fire broke out in the Baghjan oil field on Tuesday afternoon. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Good Morning INDIA. The Video is from a small state of North East India. A State who is producing Oil from 1901.Yesterday one of the Oil field caught fire and all nearby villages are burning in 5-6km radius.Sadly we have no tech to fight the situation pic.twitter.com/FX7ckSWeVu— M ᴀ ɴ ᴀ s 😷 (@JajaborManas) June 10, 2020 On May 27, an Oil India Ltd oil well blowout in #Baghjan, #Assam resulting in gas spewing into the environment near Dibru Saikhowa. Today, it caught fire & according to sources, burned down over 50 houses with casualties yet to be assessed. Footage & info: @riturajphukan 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2VGEYbLEPq— Sanctuary Asia (@SanctuaryAsia) June 9, 2020 Assam's Baghjan oil well suffers blowout, IAF rushes 3 fire tenders to control the massive fire. But due to heavy intensity of fire, Indian Air Force fire tender failed to start operation. Fire now spreading to nearby villages and left several houses and other properties burnt. pic.twitter.com/8hY4bgMIo2— Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) June 9, 2020 This is the current scenario of the villagers in Baghjaan, Tinsukia, Assam after the fire broke out in the gas well. Why is it always that the innocent people and their children suffer? What did they do to pay the price of 14 days of negligence by the Oil Authority of India? pic.twitter.com/3IQ7SalyA3— Bidhan Kar (@callmebreather) June 9, 2020 Also readAssam: Fire breaks out at Oil India’s gas well in Tinsukia, days after major blow out Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Assam Fire Read Comments Print