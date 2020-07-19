Another visual of the same location. Anna Nagar, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/HnXZVAgp4h — Sakshi Chand (@sakshichand8TOI) July 19, 2020

A house in a slum in New Delhi’s Anna Nagar area collapsed due to excessive rainfall on Sunday, The Indian Express reported. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The house was situated on the edge of an overflowing drain. “The Anna Nagar slums are behind the under-construction World Health Organization headquarters, and next to a drain,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. “Due to heavy rainfall late last night, many residents evacuated homes at night only.”

No casualties due to the collapse of the house have been reported so far.

