Viral Video Watch: Dozens of sea otters float together to keep from drifting away, forming a social 'raft' Spotted in Bartlett Cove, Alaska. Sea otter raft ~ A social animal, sea otters have been documented in rafts containing 1,000 animals!⠀⠀🎥Video: Dozens of sea otters float together in the waters of Bartlett Cove. As we circle the otters, the mountains surrounding glacier bay pass by in the background. pic.twitter.com/jPwzWSvuCB— Glacier Bay NP (@GlacierBayNPS) July 30, 2020