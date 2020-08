Congratulations to Dangu Er Porag Chakma for being conferred with B. Tech (Metallurgical) from IIT Bombay today.



He is the son of Dg Kalyan Moy Chakma from Rajiv Nagar (Amsury) within Mamit district, Mizoram and is also the first Chakma graduate from the IIT Bombay. pic.twitter.com/rrsJzjhDQV