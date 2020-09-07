Around the Web Watch: Elaborate funeral for Special Frontier Force Commando Nyima Tenzin in Leh The Special Frontier Force is a secret elite paramilitary force. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Right now in Leh, a final farewell to Vikas Regiment company leader Nyima Tenzin, who died during the August 29-30 mission to Kaala Top. pic.twitter.com/dgdY5bUWAu— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 7, 2020 The funeral this morning of Company Leader Nyima Tenzin, the Tibetan-Indian soldier in the Special Frontier Force who laid down his life fighting for India against the Chinese PLA.Rest in Peace, braveheart. pic.twitter.com/Vy0ojkQAG7— Ajai Shukla (@ajaishukla) September 7, 2020 #WATCH People raise 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants at the funeral of Special Frontier Force Commando Nyima Tenzin in Devachan, Leh today. He had lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control in the last week of August pic.twitter.com/K37bvawvdw— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. army funeral Read Comments Print