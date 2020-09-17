Around the Web Watch: Incredible scenes of a flooded Hyderabad after torrential rain Many areas of the city were inundated on Wednesday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Rain battered Hyderabad Roads flooded, vehicles washed away as heavy rainfall throws life out of gear* Two people (Carpenters) killed when then took shelter at lord shiva temple Medipally. The wall collapsed and two of them died @HiHyderabad @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/hYTbSN5b8m— Lokesh journo (@Lokeshpaila) September 17, 2020 What Hyderabad looked like today after heavy rain: pic.twitter.com/PwHn0Qb2JT— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 16, 2020 Rains in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. People Wade through rain water. @KrishnaRaoCHVM @XpressHyderabad @shibasahu2012 @Raj_TNIE pic.twitter.com/BqfLH3ltoP— R V K Rao (@RVKRao2) September 16, 2020 Worst experience of life, just reached home after 2 hours, heavy rain lashes #Hyderabad Drainage system should be more better. Please look into this. Video of #tolichowki Hyderabad. @KTRTRS @TelanganaCMO @arvindkumar_ias @GHMCOnline @HiHyderabad @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/PUQkYMEHNf— Mohammed Farzan Ahmed (@FarzanAhmedHyd) September 16, 2020 River flowing in our lane after heavy rain in Hyderabad.#HyderabadRains #rain #hyderabad #Telangana pic.twitter.com/pcyvBbKcSU— Najma Haleem (@HaleemNajma) September 16, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hyderabad flood Read Comments Print