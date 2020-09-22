Around the Web ‘It affects virtually nobody’: US President Donald Trump on coronavirus at election rally in Ohio More than 200,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the USA. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Trump to Bob Woodward in March: “Just today and yesterday, some startling facts came out. It’s not just old, older. Young people too, plenty of young people."Trump today: "It affects virtually nobody...old people..that's it."pic.twitter.com/COVlyvMGAA#TrumpLied200KAmericansdied— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 22, 2020 Also watchTrump knew that Covid-19 is deadly even in February 2020, but downplayed the threat Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Donald Trump Coronavirus Read Comments Print