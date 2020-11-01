Days ahead of the United States presidential elections, a Joe Biden campaign bus was surrounded by vehicles of President Donald Trump’s supporters while on the road in Texas, CNN reported. A video of the incident was tweeted by the President with the caption, “I love Texas!”

The bus was travelling from San Antonio to Austin to urge voters to cast their ballots, the report added. Biden’s staff on the bus called the 911 emergency service and was eventually assisted by the local law enforcement in reaching its destination.

Trump endorsed the actions of his supporters at an election rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, calling it a “hot thing”.