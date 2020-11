Video footage of a car crashing into a door at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/DCjNSGlClJ — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 31, 2020

A speeding car crashed into the outer gates of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Friday night, the country’s state-run news agency reported. A video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

The driver of the car was arrested but no explanation of his act was given by the authorities, the report added.