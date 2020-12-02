“DO NOT confuse us with shava shava what Bollywood portrays us as. Our history is of invasions till Afghanistan”: Rajvendra Singh, Patiala who got injured when security forces tried to stop the protesters marching to Delhi on Friday pic.twitter.com/dQ8UEDAOxt — Anumeha (@anumayhem) December 1, 2020

A protestor participating in the farmers’ agitation on Tuesday challenged the stereotypes associated with the portrayal of Punjabi community in Bollywood, saying that “we don’t only do balle-balle like it’s shown in the movies”. The man was identified as Rajvendra Singh from Patiala by a journalist on Twitter, and he was reportedly injured while trying to march to Delhi on Friday.

“Our history of invasions is till Afghanistan, and Delhi is not very far for us,” Singh said in the video. “Bollywood should not think of us as jokers.”

Also read

Farm law protests enter seventh day as talks between farmers and Centre remain inconclusive

Watch

Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh fame detained for joining farmers’ protest

‘We urge the Indian government to hear out the farmers’: Sikh Canadian MP on farmers’ protests