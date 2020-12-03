Around the Web Watch: Free medical facilities, food, water being offered at farmers’ protest site Supplies including water, rice, pulses, and free healthcare facilities were made available by various groups for protestors. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago Farmers' Protest In Full Swing At Singhu Border; All Facilities Available At Protest Site - Ground Report by @The_Lexophile#FarmersProtest #FarmerFury #farmersagitation pic.twitter.com/75OAYJJ3Yf— NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) December 2, 2020 ReadFarm laws: ‘Will have to take more steps if Centre doesn’t accept demands,’ say farmer leaders Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Farmers Protest Read Comments Print