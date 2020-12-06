Around the Web ‘Speaking in Hindi so people don’t have to Google it’: Diljit Dosanjh’s speech supporting farmers ‘Please listen to the demands of farmers.’ Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago "Hindi mein bhi bol raha hun, taaki Google na karna pade. Main National media se request karta hun ki jo ho raha hai wahi dikhayein. Sab peacefully baithe hain aur inki demands suni jaayein"@diljitdosanjh at the Singhu Border.Video by Cine Punjab. pic.twitter.com/PnfP3cD9Ri— Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) December 5, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Diljit Dosanjh Farmers Protest Read Comments Print