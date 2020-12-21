Play

Acclaimed musicians Van Morrison and Eric Clapton have released a new song titled Stand and Deliver that opposes the restrictions put in place in the UK to check the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tightened the lockdown on Sunday citing a new strain of the virus that has been discovered in the UK and is known to spread at a much faster rate.

Stand and Deliver is Morrison’s fourth anti-lockdown song, after Born to be Free, As I Walked Out, and No More Lockdown. These songs also featured random conspiracy theories lifted off the internet. Clapton and Morrison’s irresponsible stance, at a time when many countries across the world are grappling with a surge in the Covid-19 cases, was widely discussed on social media. Here are a few reactions.

75 year old Eric Clapton & Van Morrison release an anti-coronavirus, conspiracy-laden lockdown song called "Stand and Deliver" as the pandemic claims 1.6 million lives worldwide. Glad I've never spent a dollar on any of their music. pic.twitter.com/KiLKgUhEko — Soula P S (@vacuumofmyheart) December 21, 2020

Most of the world doesn’t know that ‘stand and deliver’ is actually a type of toilet in England 😆 — Now is in Effect (@nowisineffect) December 21, 2020