Around the Web Watch: How an entire family of birds makes a single, tiny plant leaf their home

Scroll Staff
31 minutes ago

A bird species may take years to identify a plant whose leaves can be used for making her nest. So extinction of a plant can take away a species of a bird along. Nature is a complex web and things are inter-dependent so every blade of grass matters.

— Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) January 10, 2021