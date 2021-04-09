The home minister of India right now said, “ABP bhi abhi Mamta je ke sath hai, chunao ke baad humhare sath ajayegi.” (ABP is with Mamata now, after the elections they will come on our side) Where in the world you have a home minister openly and unabashedly saying such things? pic.twitter.com/2GHUi3tFDE — Ronny Sen (@ronnysen) April 7, 2021

Union Home Minister and former Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah’s roadshow in Singur, West Bengal on Wednesday attracted a large crowd with no Covid-19-appropriate physical distancing. During the roadshow, Shah claimed that Bengali news channel ABP Ananda is a supporter of the current Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but will begin to support BJP once the election results are declared.

Shah’s statement was in response to a question on the crowd that had gathered to support Singur MLA and BJP candidate Rabindranath Bhattacharya, a former member of the Trinamool Congress. “What do you have to say about this crowd (at the Singur roadshow) that has gathered to support Rabindranath Bhattacharya who was earlier with Mamata Banerjee?” an ABP Ananda reporter asked Shah.

“ABP is also with her (Banerjee) right now, but you will support us once the elections are over,” the home minister replied. The Bengali news channel has, not, however, been noticeably inclined towards the incumbent in West Bengal in recent times.

Watch the video of Shah’s roadshow and Mamta Banerjee’s rally.