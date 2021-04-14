Around the Web Kumbh safe from Covid-19 for it is being held in open area, unlike Nizamuddin Markaz: Uttarakhand CM The state’s recently appointed Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat also said, ‘Ma Ganga will protect devotees’. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago Listen to UK CM Tirath Singh Rawat.In Nizamuddin Markaz people were in closed room, but #KumbhMela is in open, so there will be no Corona. pic.twitter.com/ulzouWgnTR— Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) April 13, 2021 Also readIndia reports 1.84 lakh cases in highest daily rise, Centre says no lockdown in ‘big way’ Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttarakhand Coronavirus Read Comments