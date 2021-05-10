Around the Web Watch: Huge crowd gathers to mourn Zila Qazi of UP’s Budaun, throwing Covid caution to the winds Sheikh Abdul Hameed Muhammad Salim Qadri died on Sunday morning. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago Despite Covid threat, thousands of people gathered during the funeral of Zila Qazi in UP's Budaun district. Most of the people were not wearing masks. @Uppolice have registered an FIR on Monday. @Benarasiyaa pic.twitter.com/sC4fanQp19— Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) May 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus Read Comments