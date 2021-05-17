Viral Video Watch: Elusive tiger spotted wandering around a Houston neighbourhood is found safe and unharmed The tiger, named India, went missing for a week after it was seen prowling outside a house in Houston, Texas. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago HPD Major Offenders Commander Ron Borza is relieved “India” the 🐅 is now safe: https://t.co/3w2CZznKu9 pic.twitter.com/RiNviPFzq3— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 16, 2021 WatchCaught on camera: Tiger with collar spotted prowling around a Texas front yard Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tiger Animals Read Comments