Around the Web Watch: Covid-19 face mask stuck in stomach of Siberian Husky removed by veterinarians in Chennai Why we need to dispose of masks safely. Scroll Staff An hour ago The masks we carelessly throw away can end up killing animals.A team of veterinarians from TN University of Veterinary & animal sciences at Chennai successfully removed a face mask from the stomach of a Siberian Husky dog. Video not for faint hearted.Please ensure safe disposal pic.twitter.com/rdC72gjxLr— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) June 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Animals