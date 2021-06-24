Around the Web Watch: Mumbai residents head to markets in large numbers, ignore Covid-appropriate behaviour A video from the Nehru Nagar market in Kurla showed shoppers without face masks and no physical distancing. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH मुंबई: कुर्ला की नेहरू नगर मार्केट में लोग कोरोना नियमों का उल्लंघन करते दिखे। #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/VVuGzFBZF5— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Mumbai Read Comments