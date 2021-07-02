Around the Web Watch: Undercover police officers arrest wanted criminal with weapon at Ahmedabad eatery The man is wanted in several criminal cases. Scroll Staff 10 minutes ago Undercover police officers from the #Ahmedabad crime branch arrested a man carrying a weapon in a Dhaba. He was also wanted in several criminal cases. pic.twitter.com/WuW7AcNedb— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 1, 2021 वायरल CCTV फ़ुटेज के साथ दावा है कि 'दिल्ली दंगे में आरोपी सिराज मोहम्मद अनवर को क्राइम ब्रांच ने गुजरात से दबोचा'. ये दावा ग़लत है. अहमदाबाद पुलिस ने एक ढाबे से वाहन चोरी के आरोप में किशोर कांतिलाल लुहार नामक आरोपी को गिरफ़्तार किया था. https://t.co/guX5op2U08 https://t.co/KsSDgnaatH— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 2, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ahmedabad Police Crime