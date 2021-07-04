Around the Web Watch: Visuals from plane crash site in Philippines where over 15 people were killed A military plane carrying 85 people crashed in Sulu after missing the runway, reports said. At least 40 people have been rescued from the wreckage. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago WATCH: A C130 military plane crashed in Patikul, Sulu after it "missed the runway trying to regain power" before noon Sunday, July 4. AFP chief Cirilito Sobejana said around 40 people were rescued on the scene. Video courtesy of Pondohan TVFull story: https://t.co/4lBJbLTm9h pic.twitter.com/Xmsn0yjHFX— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 4, 2021 #BREAKING A military plane carrying at least 85 people has crashed in the #Philippines. 🇵🇭#planecrash pic.twitter.com/9B4D5P1YwM— khudro manush (@KhudroM) July 4, 2021 Also readMilitary plane crashes in Philippines, at least 40 rescued Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Plane crash Philippines Read Comments