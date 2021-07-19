Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan will conclude the online registration today for Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) or Pre-D.El.Ed entrance examination. Candidates can apply for the examination at predeled.com.

The last date to pay the application fee is July 21, 2021, read the notice. Earlier, the application deadline was July 10.

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 exam from the Rajasthan board or appearing for the examination are eligible to apply. The applicants must not be more than the age of 28 years as on July 1, 2021.

Steps to register for Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed:

Visit the official website predeled.com On the homepage, click on the registration link Once registered, log in and proceed with the application form Make the payment and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for Pre D.El.Ed.

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 400 for D.El.Ed General or D.El.Ed Sanskrit. Candidates who want to apply for both the courses will have to pay Rs 450.